Dubai: Dubai on Monday announced the biggest lineup of Diwali celebrations that include a record-breaking water and light show, dazzling fireworks display, raffles giving out a 1-year-rent-free apartment, gold prizes and several other promotions and festivities across the emirate.

The details of the two-week-long celebrations running from October 14 to 28 were announced by officials of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Indian Consulate in Dubai at a media briefing held on the banks of Al Seef heritage area.

Announcing the events, Mohammed Feras, director, Retail Registration, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “It’s a very important celebration of our city’s diversity and our strong and historic links with India and its people that go back for generations.”

He said the Diwali calendar is packed with offers, raffles, live entertainment, fireworks and other events taking place throughout the emirate.

Mohammed Feras (right) announces the line-up for ‘Diwali in Dubai’ in the presence of Dr Aman Puri (center) and KP Abdul Salam Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

‘Imagine’

Feras said the highlight of the festivities will be the record-breaking water and light Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall that will be specially choreographed for Diwali and synchronised with the fireworks display on October 23.

Shoppers spending over Dh250 at Burjuman will get a chance to win a one-year-rent-free apartment sponsored by Al Ghurair Real Estate, he announced.

KP Abdul Salam, vice-chairman, Malabar Group and board director of Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group said 30 lucky shoppers buying gold jewellery worth Dh500 from participating outlets can take home an equal share of Dh150,000 in jewellery shopping vouchers.

Additionally, Dubai Shopping Mall has announced 20 grams of 24-karat gold coins valued up to Dh100,000 in total for 20 shoppers making purchases worth Dh200 from various participating malls. Several other prizes like gold coins and vouchers have also been announced.

Feras said Global Village will also be opening its gates to celebrate the Diwali spirit with a variety of Bollywood shows, crafts and performances. “There are a variety of Diwali markets and bazaars that will be taking place across the emirate.”

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said the two-week celebrations organised by DTCM in collaboration with several other partners will be the biggest ever celebration of the festival of lights in Dubai.

“All of you are fully aware that Diwali in Dubai is very special thanks to the large and vibrant Indian community living here. The 3.3 million-strong, the largest Indian diaspora anywhere in the world makes for a very exciting Diwali. And over the years, the celebrations have grown exponentially. We also see a large number of tourists coming into Dubai, which is an amazing tourist destination. It also allows the tourists to engage with the Diwali celebration,” he added.