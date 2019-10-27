16-year-old girl fell to death from a chair on the balcony of a 17th-floor flat in Dubai

A 16-year-old girl plunged to her death from the 17th floor of a building off Sheikh Zayed Road while she was trying to take selfie, Dubai Police told Gulf News on Saturday. PHOTO Ali Al Shouk Image Credit:

Dubai: The tower on Shaikh Zayed Road from where a 16-year-old girl plunged to her death while she was trying to take selfie on Saturday is a popular vantage point from where photographers and bloggers take pictures of the Burj Khalifa, residents told Gulf News on Sunday.

The Afghan teenager is believed to have been taking a selfie from the balcony of her parents’ 17th floor apartment with the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, in the backdrop when she lost her balance on a chair and came crashing down the tower.

Gulf News tried to contact the family to find out what exactly happened, but they declined to comment.

A resident in the tower told Gulf News that the building is a vantage point for photographers to take shots of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

“Many photographers and bloggers come to the building to take pictures and videos of Burj Khalifa as it provides a beautiful view. Last New Year, a blogger came and asked to record the Burj Khalifa fireworks from our building," the resident said.

"He set up his camera in our balcony to take outstanding pictures and clips,” added the resident, who declined to give her name.

Her sister said that she lost balance as she was sitting on the edge of the balcony. While she fell out of the balcony, the mobile phone with which she was taking the selfie fell inside. The girl was killed instantly - Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media in Dubai Police

She said she was surprised that someone could fall from the building balconies as they were “solid”.

“The balconies in the tower are safe as the railings are of solid metal and approximately 100cm high. I was shocked when I heard about the incident and feel sad for the girl and her family. May her soul rest in peace,” she added.

Gulf News has learnt that the family’s apartment was situated on the corner of the tower with a partial view of Burj Khalifa and Downtown.

Earlier on Saturday, Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, director of Security Media in Dubai Police, said the girl was on the edge of the balcony in her parents' flat trying to take a selfie when she fell down.

“She was standing on a chair in the balcony and trying to take a selfie when she lost control and fell to death,” Col Al Qasim said.

Off balance

He added that the girl’s sister helplessly watched her sister falling after she lost balance.

“Her sister said that she lost balance as she was sitting on the edge of the balcony. While she fell out of the balcony, the mobile phone with which she was taking the selfie fell inside. The girl was killed instantly,” Col Al Qasim added.

Statistically, most selfie deaths result from falls at vantage points. This is based on documented reports going back to 2011.

259 number of people who were reportedly killed in selfie-related incidents across the world

Between 2011 and 2017, 259 people were reportedly killed in selfie-related incidents across the world. They happen in almost every country.

And since then, hundreds more have died taking selfies in dangerous circumstances. Drowning, fires and automobile accidents have also taken a toll in this context.

Reminder