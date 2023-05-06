Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who was martyred while responding to a fire accident in the Al Awir area.
The Crown Prince took to Twitter to pay tribute to the civil defence’s brave men who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect the country’s people, property, and security.
In the tweet, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai will always honour the memory of Sergeant Al Ketbi and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Civil Defence members.
The Crown Prince also offered his prayers for God’s mercy on Sergeant Al Ketbi’s soul and asked for strength and comfort for his grieving family, friends, and fellow Civil Defence members during this difficult time.