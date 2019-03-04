Dubai: A staff member died on campus at GEMS Jumeriah College in Dubai on Monday morning.
In a statement to Gulf News, a GEMS Education spokesperson said: “We confirm an incident where a member of staff sadly passed away on the school premises this morning. All relevant authorities were promptly called to the school and no student witnessed the incident.”
The spokesperson added: “GEMS Education places significant importance in child safeguarding and as a preventive step all students have been sent home today. The school will be open as normal tomorrow.”
No further details were available in the statement.
Gulf News has reached out for more information from authorities.
GEMS Jumeirah College, founded in 1999, is a private UK-curriculum school, rated ‘outstanding’ in the last government inspections.
The school, which teaches around 1,120 students, is located off Al Wasl Road in the Jumeriah area of Dubai.