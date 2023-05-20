1. From selling scraps in the Philippines to owning three restaurants in the UAE

UAE expatriate Jenny Raet-Segalowitz shares how much it cost her to start a restaurant.

2. Dubai’s Floating Bridge closure extended ‘until further notice’

RTA says work ongoing for technical tests and maintenance

3. Get a blue nol card and save money on Dubai Metro, bus

How to apply, benefits and cost explained; recover your balance if your nol card gets lost.

4. Global recession risks rise again: Should you move your investments? 

Recessionary fears yet to dampen markets worldwide, but preventive steps help limit losses

5. Sharjah Police arrest taxi driver for harassing two minor girls

Parents urged to protect children and not leave them without supervision

