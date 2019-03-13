Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Dubai ranked first globally in attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs), for artificial intelligence and robotics; while the UAE ranked sixth in the global Smart Service Index, surpassing the US, UK and South Korea.

The Emirate has attracted from 2015 to 2018 $21.6 billion (Dh79 million) worth of FDI in high-end technology transfers, with the most from the European Union and the US $5.7 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively.

These figures were released in connection with Annual Investment Meeting,AIM 2019, which will be held from April 8-10 in Dubai. The organisers of AIM said that digitalisation is becoming an increasingly important part of globalisation, and the fact that Dubai ranks on the top position for artificial intelligence and robotics confirms that the city is fast emerging as the global destination for investment in smart technologies.

While AI adoption will account for 45 per cent of the world economy's total gains by 2030, the UAE ranks first in the Arab world in terms of expected annual growth of AI contribution to the economy at 33.5 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 31.3 per cent, the rest of the GCC region at 28.8 per cent and Egypt at 25.5 per cent.

"Digital growth is significant to the growth of the economy. In the UAE, it is in line with UAE Vision 2021, which aims to position the country as a top spot for tech investments," said Dawood Al Shezawi, CEO of Annual Investment Organising Committee.

Annual Investment Meeting is the world's leading platform for FDI, aimed at facilitating strategic networking and promoting investments. Power-packed with international investment community, this exalted gathering witnesses high-ranking policy makers, business leaders, regional and international investors, successful entrepreneurs, leading academics and celebrated financial experts showcasing up-to-date information and strategies on attracting FDI.

"Disruptive technologies like AI, blockchain, internet of things,IoT, boost the productive capacity of countries and also the global GDP. To maximize its benefits, countries need to integrate new avenues that will drive more investments in these solutions," added Al Shezawi.