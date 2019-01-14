DUBAI: James Aramouni, presenter of Dubai radio station Dance 97.8’s Drive Time show, has died at the age of 28.
In a statement, the station’s broadcaster Shock Middle East said: “Shock Middle East is deeply saddened to announce the passing away of James Eli Aramouni, on January 13.”
Cameron Plant, group MD, Shock Middle East, said, “James was a much-loved member of the Shock Middle East family and we are devastated to hear of his passing away. We will miss his creativity, energy and his contribution to Dance FM. We ask you to respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time.”
Natasha Talebli, head of marketing, said, “Aramouni was on leave and was visiting his family in Lebanon. He was scheduled to come back in time for his 4pm Drive Time show on Sunday. We are shocked to hear this news and at this time, do not have any further details.”
Aramouni joined Shock Middle East in October 2017 as the Dance 97.8 Drive Time presenter. “His warmth, humour and humbleness will be dearly missed by his loyal listeners and those who worked with him,” said a statement by the station.
As a mark of respect, Shock Middle East will be suspending all live shows on its stations until further notice.