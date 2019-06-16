Dubai: Dubai Press Club (DPC), together with Facebook, will organise the region’s first Facebook News Forum in Dubai on June 19.

Set to take place at Al Serkal Avenue, the unique news event falls under the Facebook Journalism Project (FJP), a global initiative that collaborates with publishers around the world through trainings, programmes and partnerships. The forum, which is aimed at developing journalism in the region, will be attended by over 200 regional and international journalists, content creators, publishers and other professionals in the media field.

The full-day event will provide training for the attendees and highlight best practices on a number of Facebook’s products. The goal is to help participants learn new ways to engage with their audiences and embrace digital storytelling. Regional and global speakers at the event will cover topics such as ‘How to Build Your Community on Facebook’, ‘Partner Value and Monetisation’, ‘Video and Social Viewing’, ‘Instagram and IGTV for News’, ‘Crowd Tangle Analytics’, ‘Community Standards’, ‘Safety’ etc. The forum will host investigative journalist Amjad Tadros in a 30-minute fireside chat.