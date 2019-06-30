Their car broke down, but then the patrol car showed up

Dubai Police to the rescue Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Omani family experienced first-hand Dubai Police’s humanitarian side after their car broke down on a highway, Gulf News has learnt.

A police patrol were at the scene within minutes and towed the car to a nearby garage. The policeman refused to let the Omani driver pay to repair the vehicle; he paid that fees himself.

The policeman, Abdul Latif Al Nadabi, was on duty on Saturday afternoon when he was alerted by Dubai Police’s command room to respond to an emergency call by an Omani man who had called 999 for help.

The Omani family's car was towed to a garage Image Credit: Supplied

The Omani man, Jamal Bin Sulaiman, told Gulf News that the policeman arrived just after six minutes of his emergency call.

“My car stopped in the middle of the highway at Al Rashidiya area. I was trapped and didn’t know what to do with my family. It was a danger[ous] road to stop [on] but Dubai police came [to the] rescue. They took precautionary measures and warned other cars on the road before towing my car to a nearby garage,” Bin Sulaiman recalled.

He said that the policeman also called for another car for Bin Sulaiman’s family. “The policeman told me that my children won’t stand in the heat [on] the road. He brought water for my family and kept them in a car until my car [was] fixed, after one hour.”

The car is ready to be towed Image Credit: Supplied

He then escorted the family back to the direct road to Oman.

“Abdul Latif offered to invite me and my family [to] his house, but I refused. It was so generous from him when he paid the repair fees and didn’t allow me to pay even one dirham. I was in a real trouble but Dubai police saved me,” said Bin Sulaiman.

The policeman escorted the family to Hatta road and then left them after he was sure that everything was done for the family.

Bin Sulaiman said that he came to Dubai on Saturday morning for some shopping and was planning to return to the Sahar area in Oman by the evening.

“Dubai Police treatment was so classy. All the respect to Dubai police for their efforts to provide safety and happiness to all visitors coming to the emirate,” he added.