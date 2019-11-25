The French tourist emailed the station about his missing item Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Dubai Police returned a lost mobile phone to a French tourist who lost it in a taxi on his way to the airport, an official said.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, said that the French tourist emailed the station about his missing item and attaching all necessary information and documents.