The police team with DHA officials Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police have extended their support to employees of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) by providing 1,500 3D-printed face mask buckles to ensure they are more comfortable.

The gesture is a recognition of the continuous efforts put in by frontline workers to curb the spread of COVID-19 and follows the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police.

According to Dubai Police, the 3D-printed buckles were produced at their Innovation Lab. The ear-loop face masks will improve wearability and stop the irritation that many complain behind the ears when face masks are worn for a long time.

Major Khalid Al Mazroui, Vice President of Dubai Police Innovation Council, headed a delegation to DHA’s labs to present the buckles.

During the visit, Major Al Mazroui thanked all the brave heroes on the frontlines at DHA who are risking their own lives to protect the nation against the pandemic.

Widad Saleh Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of Dubai Innovation Council, said the Dubai Police Innovation Lab had initially provided 3,000 mask buckles to the Dubai Police frontline employees.

“Dubai Police Lab provided employees at DHA with 1,500 buckles. Soon we will give these buckles to those in other governmental entities,” Al Hammadi said.