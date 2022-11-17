Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has honoured Abbas Khan Bhatti Khan, a Pakistani national, who took the initiative to manage traffic flow at an intersection in Dubai until the arrival of competent police patrols.
Al Marri honoured Abbas Khan soon after a viral video of him managing traffic at an intersection in Dubai was circulated online.
“The quick action of Abbas Khan reflected his commitment towards the community and contributed to enhancing public safety for road users,” Al Marri said.
Meanwhile, Abbas Khan expressed his appreciation to the Dubai Police for recognising his good deed and honouring him.
The felicitation ceremony took place in the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and a number of other police officers.