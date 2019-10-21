Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has hailed the successes of the Dubai Paperless Strategy as a key accomplishment for the city of Dubai.

A total of 88 Dubai Government services are now being provided through a single digital application – DubaiNow.

Dubai citizens and residents have been able to transact over Dh4 billion on the application so far.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy was launched by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed in February 2018 to digitise all internal and external Government to Consumer transactions, ensuring all transactions are 100 per cent paperless.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed said: “I have overseen the progress of the Dubai Paperless Strategy over the past two years, and have now directed all government entities to work with Smart Dubai and ensure all digital Government to Consumer services are delivered via DubaiNow, gradually eliminating all individual entity applications.”

“I am proud of the accomplishments of my team who have successfully delivered on their challenge of transforming Dubai Government to become paperless. The inter-government cooperation between Smart Dubai and 15 partnering entities to provide government services digitally is testament to Dubai’s firm belief in what a city can achieve in less than two years with to strong collaborations.”

“I would like to applaud the 15 entities who have supported the Dubai Paperless Strategy so far. To achieve our goals of becoming 100% paperless by 12 December 2021, I urge all remaining Dubai Government entities to collaborate with Smart Dubai and support the Dubai Paperless Strategy by going paperless and digitising all transactions

“Smart Dubai and its government partners have succeeded in their efforts towards leading the Dubai Paperless Strategy. Dubai citizens and residents have transacted AED 4 billion on DubaiNow, the one application launched in 2015 for all Dubai Government to consumer services. This is just the first step, and more is required from all Dubai Government entities to ensure we reach our goals of the Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021.”

“People’s happiness is always our top priority in Dubai. Following the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, we have successfully transformed the working culture and service delivery model in Dubai Government to ensure customer happiness is always at the core of all government services”

Her Excellency Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed for his continuous support and close follow up on the progress of the implementation of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

“Under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan, we will continue to work with all Dubai Government entities to accelerate our transition to fully paperless transactions. Being challenged by our leadership is a daily experience in Dubai. Where leaders across the globe are still unsure on how to make their cities fully paperless, we in Dubai have achieved great results thanks to the vision of our leadership and support of our government partners. We hope our achievements will act as a benchmark for all other cities wishing to implement their respective paperless strategies,” she said.

“Through its seamless user experience, and resilient infrastructure, DubaiNow has proven itself to be a reliable single platform to digitally access all Dubai Government services.”

“We estimate that with the 88 government services now being offered digitally via Dubai Now, we will save 28 hours per user, in addition to also eliminating the need for 14 visits to government services centers,” she added.

So far, the 15 entities that have made significant progress on their digital transformation as part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy are: Dubai Land Department (DLD), The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Knowledge and Human Resources Authority (KHDA), Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Department of Economic Development (DED), Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Dubai Courts, Dubai Municipality (DM), Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Community Development Authority, the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (FAIC) – Dubai, and Dubai Customs.