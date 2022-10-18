Dubai: Dubai Municipality announced that it will start receiving applications for temporary winter camp permits starting 18th October, 2022. The camping season at Al Awir-1 will commence on 1st November, 2022 and will last until the end of April 2023.

This comes in line with the Municipality's efforts to facilitate efficient services for the community and customers to ensure their happiness and well-being.

The Municipality is fully prepared to receive permit applications for temporary camps during the 2022-2023 session. In collaboration with Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality has ensured that camping sites are equipped with essential supplies, along with clean, safe, and secure areas for campers. The municipality teams are prepared to meet all requirements of the campers and ensure exceptional winter experiences in nature.

Additionally, several spaces have been allocated for store owners to provide products and services to campers. Government agencies also have been provided dedicated spaces to ensure the happiness and well-being of their employees.

Dubai Municipality also stated that all required documents must be submitted with the permit application via Dubai Municipality's website www.dm.gov.ae, including a valid copy of the passport issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and the extract of civil registry.

Six-month camping period

He highlighted that the permitted period for camping is six months, with a minimum of a three-month permit. The amount per square meter per week is 44 fils, which specifies that it cannot exceed 400 square metres per single camp.

He further emphasised that permit holders are not allowed to rent the camps or allow others to occupy them. These camps are not meant for commercial use and renting to companies or hotels is not permitted. The camping facilities are only for family use.

The Municipality has assigned a dedicated team to manage the temporary winter camps, which will be responsible for following up on permit issues and making sure of timely completion.