Dubai: Dubai Municipality has opened registrations for Future Competencies 2023, a summer training programme aimed at attracting UAE national university students, for a unique opportunity to gain practical experience and training within the Municipality’s various sectors and specialisations.

This programme is part of the Municipality’s efforts to develop human resources and provide an opportunity for university graduates specialising in fields that align with the Municipality’s operations to receive comprehensive field and practical training, thereby improving their capabilities and skills.

Learning environment

Wesam Lootah, CEO, Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality attaches great importance to university competencies of UAE nationals and those with majors that support the Municipality’s work streams, by attracting the best human talents, setting up field training programmes and giving them the opportunity for hands-on experience within its work sites.

“The programme aims to cultivate a learning environment that encourages continuous growth, skills improvement, and career exploration by introducing them to more about their area of specializations and their compatibility with the job market.

“As part of its keenness to attract elements of competence and talent to enhance sustainability in human cadres and support the Emiratisation policy in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai Municipality is providing them with an attractive and sustainable environment that enables them to develop and raise their competencies.”

Disciplines

The Future Competencies programme, which will begin on July 3, will offer university students an opportunity to take part in a month-long summer training on one of the disciplines available in Dubai Municipality.

They include engineering disciplines such as Civil, Architectural, Industrial, Environmental, Mechanical, Structural, Electrical, Electronic, Chemical, Computer and Renewable Energy.

The specialisations also include Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Information Technology (IT), Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Security, Computer Science and public health sciences, including pharmacy, food safety, environmental science such as sustainability science and marine environment, agricultural science, ornamental horticulture, seismic and geodetic survey, and administrative disciplines.

Conditions

Dubai Municipality has established requirements for participation in the programme. The applicant should be a UAE citizen, a university student enrolled in one of the country’s approved educational institutions in one of the disciplines required by Dubai Municipality.