Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday said it collected over 15 tonnes of waste from the main sites of New Year celebrations in the emirate.
The civic body said it had arranged an integrated team of various disciplines consisting 605 municipality cleaners and 62 employees from the supervisory body, in addition to 341 workers and volunteers from private sector companies and establishments, with the aim of immediately following up the cleaning up of event sites.
The areas surrounding Burj Khalifa and, public beaches and streets leading to the celebration sites were covered. Apart from that, Sheikh Zayed Road, Expo Street, Business Bay Street, Al Khail Street, Dubai Frame site, Al Seef Street, and a number of adjacent sites close to the celebration venues, Al Qudra Lakes and Love Lake were also covered in the New Year cleanup drive.
Municipal workers also addressed 13 complaints regarding the accumulation of waste during the celebration period.
As many as 109 additional waste containers of different sizes were distributed in the most crowded areas. Several sand sweepers were provided to clean the main roads apart from 61 vehicles and equipment that were provided for follow-up cleaning activities.
Health and Safety
The civic body had also made elaborate arrangements to ensure health and safety of the public during the celebrations and inspectors made as many as 13,920 inspection visits, the municipality said.
More than 102 inspectors and supervisors were assigned inside the celebration areas and another 100 inspectors and supervisors were deployed outside the celebration areas.
They covered an area of 272 square kilometres where 23 sites of various activities were conducted. The inspections covered sites of celebratory activities and establishments such as shopping malls, games and events areas, food establishments, hotels, shisha cafés, parks, beaches and their jogging tracks, and others.