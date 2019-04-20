Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dismayed after discovering that at least five students in her daughter’s school had been unable to pay their tuition fee, a mother has vowed to garner community support to ensure they continue with their education.

It all started when Manjusha Mathew Jambhekar, an entrepreneur, found out that students in her daughter’s class were raising money for one girl who had not been able to resume classes in the new academic year as her fees had not been paid for the previous year.

Jambhekar told Gulf News: “My daughter is in grade 12 of an Indian curriculum school and all parents are aware how crucial the final high school year is. When I made inquires I discovered that the girl whose father ran a small business distributing tea and coffee supplies to offices, had defaulted on the payment of fees for grade 11 because he had suffered losses in his business.”

Jambhekar also learnt from her daughter that the father had tried very hard to pay the fees but in vain. “He was unable to put together the lump sum of Dh11,000 for grade 11 fees and hence his child was not able to attend classes. Besides this girl, there was another student in my daughter’s class, two in grade 10 and one in grade 8, all of whom were in a similar plight,” said Jambhekar.

A 19-year-old brother of one of the students also had to drop out of his business degree course to look for a job to support his family. “I was moved thinking of my own 21-year-old son who will be completing his graduation this year,” said Jambhekar.

Determined to do something about the situation, Jambhekar made enquiries with the school administration, which revealed that they had been doing their best to support the students for the last three years. “They had helped this girl for the last two or three years but every year with new students facing the same situation, the list was getting longer,” said Jambhekar

Inspired by the generosity of 30 students who had contributed Dh150 each, Jambhekar also decided to pitch in. Soon, others in the community too extended their support. In order for these students to be able to attend school this academic year, a sum of Dh45,436 was required. It was decided that the amount would be directly paid to the school.