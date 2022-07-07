Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence brought a fire under control that broke out in two warehouses at Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 here today. No injuries were reported.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a report at 1.21pm today about the fire. Firefighters from Al Quoz Fire Center reached the spot at 1.27pm and the blaze was brought under control at 2.09pm, with assistance from Emirates Martyrs Fire Center and Al Barsha Fire Center, the Civil Defence field commander said.
Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.