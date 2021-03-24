Dubai: Latvia's airBaltic will launch new flights between Riga and Dubai, starting from September 1,2021.
The carrier has scheduled to connect both cities with four weekly flights.
"Dubai for years has been one of the most significant unserved destinations from Riga," said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic.
"Now, with the Expo 2020 starting in October, we will offer a direct connection from Riga, which will be appreciated by many passengers across the Baltic region and Scandinavia," he added.