Two winners take home a million dollars each at DDF draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Sharjah expat working for a construction company has won a million dollars at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw held on Monday, March 3.

Vinod Kocheril Kurian, 49, from Kottayam in Kerala, India won a million dollars (Dh3.67 million). Kurian won with the winning ticket number 2052 in Series 325.

A father of two (11 and 6 years of age), Kurian said he is grateful for the win.

“I have not decided what to do with the money. But definitely, quite a bit of this will be reserved for my children’s education,” Kurian told Gulf News in a telephone interview.

A resident of Sharjah for 21 years, Kurian earns a monthly salary of Dh15,000 and said the win was very precious to him. However when Gulf News initially contacted him, Kurian could not believe he had won. “Are you sure I have won,” he asked.

Another lucky winner was Nael Kawar, 64, who hails from Jordan. He took home a million dollars on Monday.

Speaking to Gulf News from Jordan where he is based, Kawar said he will invest the prize money - some into his business, some into growing sectors.Kawar won with his winning ticket number 4858 in series 326. The two winners’ announcement was made at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Kawar owns a hardware and software company in Amman. He bought three tickets from this series. Kawar said he is a regular participant of DDF promotions and regularly purchases tickets when he travels.

He told Gulf News that he bought his winning ticket in Dubai when returning home to Amman. “I stayed for three weeks in Dubai with my children as the weather was amazing and just perfect. After spending some quality time with my family I headed home when I bought this ticket. The win has been a fitting finale to my stay with my children in the UAE,” Kawar added. His children work in Dubai.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two winners of a stylish motorbike were also announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion.

Alfonso Paulo Yap Bruza, a 36-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won a Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Night Pack (Nero Ruvido) with ticket number 0682 in Series 400.

A resident of Dubai for nine years, Bruza bought his winning ticket in Terminal 3 arrivals after his vacation to the Philippines.

Abderraouf Samir, a 40-year-old Algerian national from Algeria won an Aprilia Shiver 900 (Challenging Red) with ticket number 0360 in Series 401.

Samir is the first Algerian national to win in this promotion since its inception in 1989. Owner of a furniture business, he bought his lucky ticket online and commented, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I was delighted to be the first Algerian national to win in your promotion!”