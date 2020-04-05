An empty underpass Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: On Sunday, Dubai launched a new move permit for residents who need to go out for essential purposes. The 24-hour restriction in place in the emirate is set to last two weeks.

Though Dubai Media Office had initially urged all residents to apply for this permit to leave their homes, the authority later clarified in a tweet that employees of vital exempt sectors need not apply if leaving for work.

They said, "However,with regard to the exempt sectors and their employees,registration is not required,but they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to&from work.The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar."