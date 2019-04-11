Day one of the convention saw a screening of the newly rebooted Hellboy film and an evening panel with Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand along with various signings and photo sessions with stars. Day two and three will see more stars including; Shazam! actor Zachary Levi, Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong, Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon and Arrow actress Katie Cassidy. The convention also features an annual cosplay competition, which will hold its finale on the mainstage outdoors on the evening of April 12. There will also be an Artist Alley populated with art for sale.