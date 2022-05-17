Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) has developed a service to detect gluten in various food products, using the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technology, Dubai Municipality said today.
DCL, which is under Dubai Municipality, is the first lab in the country to provide a quick detection service for gluten in various food products. The new service aims to ensure the correctness of the information mentioned on food product labels (gluten-free), for the purpose of ensuring the quality of products and protecting the consumer.
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and triticale (a cross between wheat and rye) etc. A gluten-free diet is essential for managing gluten-related medical conditions such as celiac disease.
“DCL has always been working to keep pace with the latest developments in safety and quality standards and the new service is part of the endeavour of Dubai Municipality to achieve its strategic focus, which includes achieving sustainable environmental and food resources and preserving the safety and health of community members,” the civic body said.