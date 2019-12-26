Image Credit:

Dubai: In a twist of fate, the body of one of the two Indian students, who were killed in a Dubai car crash after the friends’ reunion, was repatriated on a flight he was booked to fly home alive.

Sharat Kumar, 21, and Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, who were studying in universities in the US and UK respectively, met with the tragic end while Sharat was dropping Rohit home after meeting a few other Dubai-based friends on Christmas Eve.

Friends and relatives bid a tearful adieu to the youngsters at the embalming unit of the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisnah on Thursday evening.

At the time of going to press, their mortal remains were taken to Dubai International Airport for repatriation to the south Indian state of Kerala, where their cremation will be held on Friday.

Sharat’s body was to be flown home on an Emirates flight at 9.40pm on Thursday to Thiruvananthapuram while Rohit’s body was scheduled to be repatriated on the same carrier flying to Kochi at 2.30am on Friday.

Dozens of friends and relatives were accompanying the two grieving families.

A family friend told Gulf News that Sharat was supposed to fly on the same flight along with is mother and grandmother.

“They had booked the tickets on the same flight to go to Kerala and join his father there. It is heartbreaking that we are sending off his body on the same flight.”

As per the family’s initial plan, he said, Sharat and his father were then scheduled to go on a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple later on Friday.

Sharat is believed to have been observing a vow of penance due to the pilgrimage plan, a relative said. “He had reached from the US only on Tuesday. He had gone out with the friends saying they will have some sandwiches and come.”

The family friend said Sharat had hardly spent any time at home after arriving from the US. “He shared the joy of scoring good grades with his mother and grandmother and soon he went out to meet the friends.”

He suspected that Sharat might have been suffering from jetlag and might have dozed off while driving back home.

A Dubai Police official had said the accident took place around 3am on Wednesday. “The driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a pavement before the car crashed into a tree and both of them died on the spot.”

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal of Delhi Private School Dubai, where the victims had studied earlier, told Gulf News that the school was grieving with the families and would offer emotional support to them.