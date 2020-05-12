The boy was trying to retrieve a ball when he lost his footing

Dubai: A boy died after falling off a balcony of a Dubai apartment on the fourth floor, an official said on Tuesday.

The Arab national, who was in Grade 12, fell from the fourth floor apartment while playing with his sister. The flat is in the Al Warsan area in Dubai.

Police patrols and an ambulance went to the scene to give first aid to the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“[An] initial investigation revealed that the student was playing with his sister in the balcony and the ball fell. He went to the edge of the balcony to identify the ball’s location when he fell from the fourth floor and died,” a Dubai police official said.

Dubai police offered condolences to the boy's family and urged vigilance when looking after a child.