When Briton Sandy Stirling heads down the Al Qudra cycle track on March 11, he’ll be doing it for his father and for his son.

The idea behind his ask – an activity done over 24 hours without a break – is raising awareness of motor neuron disease. “It’s a horrendous disease,” says the 50-year-old Dubai-based expat, recalling how his own father suffered from the disease for four years after diagnosis.

What is Motor Neuron Disease? Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time. There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. It's caused by a problem with cells in the brain and nerves called motor neurones. These cells gradually stop working. It's not known why this happens.

MND is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the US.

Source: NHS, UK; MND Association, UK.



He hopes that the ‘Raising Awareness for MND’ challenge will go viral globally – just as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge did back in 2014 when the late Patrick Quinn who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis challenged others to pour a bucket of ice water on their heads. At the height of its celebrity, the challenge raised $115 million for the American ALS Association and more than $220 million around the world for ALS research.

“They don’t know if it’s [MND is] hereditary, they don’t know what causes it and one of the reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing is the fact that it could be me, my son, my brother, who potentially gets the illness. And being a father, you want to protect your child from as much as you can,” he says. “Because there isn’t actually a breakthrough in what causes a motor neuron disease …” Awareness that pushes research and solutions is important.

The challenge, under the ‘24’ banner has garnered international attention, with people from countries such as the UK, US, France, South Africa and Australia signing on to its membership list. But they won’t all be cycling – some will play rugby, others may watch movies; the choice is individual.

Stirling adds that the reason for his Friday ride is simply following his dad’s directions. “In some respects, why I’m doing what I’m doing is my dad always told us, ‘I grew up farming’; he always told us to never tell somebody to do something that you couldn’t on a farm. The reason for me is that I don’t want to ask people do 24 hours of an individual thing without at least once having done it myself,” he says.

And that’s a lesson he wants to inculcate in his son as well – in the last 50 metres of the race, the four-year-old will join his dad and cycle to the finish line.

It is not only what Stirling's dad did but also what he didn’t do that has affected Sterling’s relationship with his son. “My parents’ generation didn’t show a lot of emotion. My father was a quiet man, he wasn’t one for conversation, whereas I’m the complete opposite with my son.”

