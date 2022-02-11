Dubai: Underlining its commitment to help eradicate illegal wildlife trade, Dubai Airports has become the latest signatory of The Buckingham Palace Declaration, making the organisation part of United for Wildlife’s Transport Taskforce.
According to United for Wildlife, “the Buckingham Palace Declaration is a landmark agreement committing to take real steps to shut down the routes exploited by traffickers of the illegal wildlife trade moving their products. The declaration takes steps to remove the vulnerabilities in transportation and customs to tackle the criminals currently exploiting them.”
The signing was done at special event with visiting Prince William of the United Kingdom, The Duke of Cambridge and founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
Prince William’s first official visit to the UAE on Thursday was packed with events highlighting his advocacy on environmental protection, wildlife conservation and combating climate change.
Global problem
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, underlined the transport hub’s commitment to helping eradicate the illegal trade in wildlife. He said: “Wildlife trafficking is a global problem that is among the world’s five most lucrative crimes. As the operator of the busiest international airport in the world, Dubai Airports shares in the global responsibility to help stop the trade of illegal wildlife.”
“The Duke of Cambridge has long been a champion of the global fight to end the trade of illegal wildlife. With the signing of The Buckingham Palace Declaration, Dubai Airports pledges to join Prince William’s United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce that brings together conservation organisations, governments and global corporations in a collective effort to tackle this issue,” he added.
United taskforce
Griffiths underlined: “Dubai is a strategic trade hub connecting all corners of the world. With Dubai Airports, DP World and Dubai Customs all joining this taskforce, we have the opportunity to play a significant role in the eradication of the illegal wildlife trade.”
He added: “As a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, Dubai Airports is affirming our zero tolerance policy regarding illegal wildlife trade and our commitment to working with taskforce partners around the world on information sharing and detection and the development and adoption of practical measures to address this critically important issue.”