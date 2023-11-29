Proof?

He walked away with Dh30,000 after being adjudged as winner of “Camp Ka Champ” (“Champ of the Camp”), besting other crooners from about 60 workers’ accommodations here.

During the 17th edition of the popular singing contest for the workers community, two elevator technicians Anand Sharma and Musa Ansari — were also declared first place winners to share gold worth Dh30,000.

Anand Sharma and Musa Ansari raise their firsts in victory after bagging the Camp Ka Champ Antakshari prize in Dubai. Western Union's Country Head for the UAE Manish Rak handed over the prize. Image Credit: Supplied

The lift technicians, who work for AG Melco, won as a team in the Western Union Antakshari segment.

Kumar won in the alo by du “Singer of Season” segment during the grand finale hosted on November 25, 2023 in TECOM Accommodation in Dubai Industrial City, Dubai.

Over 2,000 residents witnessed the show as the contestants battled for the coveted “Champ of the Camp” title.

This prestigious contest was launched on September 14, 2023, with live auditions conducted across 60 labour accommodations, followed by quarter finals & semis.

Over 2,000 residents witnessed the show as the contestants battled for the coveted "Champ of the Camp" title. Image Credit: Supplied The Camp Ka Champ grand finale was held on November 25, 2023 at the TECOM Accommodation in Dubai Industrial City, Dubai.

This year, the introduction of two contest segments - Western Union Antakshari (team) & alo Singer of the Season (solo) allowed contestants to showcase their talent in various genres as a team or individually.

Anand Sharma said: “I never expected to win in the competition. Thanks to Western Union, I was able to perform in Camp Ka Champ season 17. My family is very happy and thrilled”.

Musa Ansari said: “I feel very honoured to have won in this popular competition. We did our best. With the prize money I will be able to renovate my house back home”.

Ashwini Kumar, a truck driver by profession said: “This is the first event I am participating in the UAE. This is a perfect platform for the blue-collared workers to showcase their singing skills. The prize money is quite hefty. Thanks to alo I could achieve fame and fortune through camp ka champ singer of the season contest.”