Dream Island, the locally based gaming platform with the widest variety of online and app-based games, has announced an additional prize to its hugely popular Lucky Day draw, the Dh10 million bi-monthly live jackpot, on the occasion of its first anniversary.

“We are here to change lives, to give our users the most enjoyable experience on the Dream Island platform,” says a Dream Island spokesperson. “We have added a second draw as a way of thanking all our users for their trust and support. In celebration of Dream Island’s first year anniversary, every user who places an order to play any game, starting at Dh1, will be automatically enrolled in the second draw, which is not limited to only Lucky Day participants; the more orders users make, the higher their chances to win.

“We are delighted to have achieved this milestone and are happy to take this opportunity to create more exciting features to boost the winning chances of our loyal Dream Island users, sharing more excitement and joy by giving every single participant the chance to be enrolled automatically in the second draw to win a life-changing Dh10,000.”

Launched in 2020, the platform offers a vast array of games to play from Dh1 to Dh50. Rules for prize vary for each game and so do the cash prizes, ranging from Dh1 to Dh10 million. The games are designed to appeal to all tastes and include fun and amusing takes on social and sports-related themes, with Scratch ’n’ Win, Predict-a-Colour, Lucky League and Derby Champion, all the way up to the unique Lucky Day lottery. Drawn twice a month, this game asks users to choose five numbers from 1-31 (the days of the month), and one bonus number from 1-12 (the months in a year).

The second Lucky Day draw prize of Dh10,000 will be awarded at random to one of the registered users of the platform who have entered any of the site-wide contests in the 15 days preceding the draw.

When the second draw starts, participants' phone numbers will scroll for 20 seconds showing phone numbers randomly, the winning phone number will be displayed when the scrolling stops. For security reasons, only the first and last five digits of the winning number will be displayed, and the prize amount will be transferred to the winner’s account. Once the prize is credited, winners can choose to play more games on the platform or to withdraw the cash prize.

Dream Island has a highly involved player base, with regular players who discuss the games across a range of social networks making it a very community-minded platform, which engages its users regardless of nationality. With safety and security in mind, Dream Island offers a secure transaction process, with easy-to-follow steps for recharging credit and withdrawing money explained on the platform as well as via the organisers’ social media channels.

Dream Island’s stated policy is to commit to helping people realise their dreams with its ever-expanding games and generous prizes, while giving back to society by donating a portion of lottery revenues to communities in need. Over the past 12 months Dream Island has achieved this and so much more with thousands of prize-winners from all over the region, and by adding the new secondary prize draw, it is following through on its promise to up the stakes for its dedicated users. The games are restricted to over-18s only.