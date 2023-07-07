1. Big Ticket: Lucky Indian expat wins two cash prizes on same day

See how Indian expat won at the recently held live draw of Big Ticket

2. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Deira

Perfumer talks about his journey from Kerala to UAE and linking memories to scents

3. Dh50,000 fine and more as Dubai amends traffic law

Stricter penalties to come into effect from July 6, 2023

4. Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah e-visas via Nusuk platform

New lesser pilgrimage season scheduled for beginning as of first of Muharram

5. For shoppers, it is the best time to buy smartphone, electronics

Shoppers get lowest prices to date on current Apple, Samsung models in summer sales

