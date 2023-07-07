1. Big Ticket: Lucky Indian expat wins two cash prizes on same day
See how Indian expat won at the recently held live draw of Big Ticket
2. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Deira
Perfumer talks about his journey from Kerala to UAE and linking memories to scents
3. Dh50,000 fine and more as Dubai amends traffic law
Stricter penalties to come into effect from July 6, 2023
4. Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah e-visas via Nusuk platform
New lesser pilgrimage season scheduled for beginning as of first of Muharram
5. For shoppers, it is the best time to buy smartphone, electronics
Shoppers get lowest prices to date on current Apple, Samsung models in summer sales