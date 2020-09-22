Open communication, some really simple online safety solutions for young and old alike

Scene 1: “Today is my birthday,” so declares a pre-teen. “I’m gonna share my story.” He clicks pictures with friends and posts them. Scene 2: Friends sing for him the “Happy birthday” song, again with short videos, uploaded onto his social media page. Then he announces an after-school sports activity and declares: “Let’s meet outside school at 4pm.” Scene 3: Another post: “I’ll be waiting for you at my place to celebrate. This is my address and my phone number.” He feels proud: He’s popular and has many friends.

These seem rather like innocuous scenes. However, they are riddled with risks. Let’s backtrack: Scene 1: Now, the whole world knows your birthday, and much more about you. Scene 2: The world now knows what you’re like, who your friends are, the sport you play and what time. Scene 3: The world now knows your address and phone number, too.

A wonderful world of friends?

What children share online about themselves could be used by someone who may not be much of a friend, warn experts. One important piece of advice: “There’s no substitute for open communication between children and parents,” says Akram Khazi, chief executive of RAS Infotech, a Dubai-based cyber security solutions provider.

Khazi cites some basic solutions to online safety threats especially among young people. "First, is to deploy the right technology to protect children. Their device should be running with latest or updated software, with the right patches. Whether it’s a desktop laptop, mobile or any device, it should be up to date with latest versions of OS and an antivirus,” Khazi said. And when not in use, he advised that webcams should be covered. “Nowadays, a lot of malware can actually misuse your device camera. It is not advisable to allow cameras to go uncovered, as it makes you vulnerable to access by hackers.”

Moreover, for younger children (those below 12-13 years or primary school age), it’s better to enable parental control (a feature that comes in most antivirus software, some antivirus software provide parental control), to prevent access to unwanted sites or search results. Enabling that, including safe search, can help safeguard your child’s online experience.

FACT FILE

The issues classified within “online safety” is considerable, but can be categorised into three risk areas:

Content: being exposed to illegal, inappropriate or harmful material;

Contact: being subjected to harmful online interaction with other users; and

Conduct: personal online behaviour that increases the likelihood of, or causes harm.

Open communication

Apart from technology, parents need to have an open communication line with their children. These are the key points to discuss openly with children, Akram suggests:

1. Cyber bullying: What are the signs and how to avoid and report it. Students must be made aware of school policies and report bullying or any objectionable online content they find.

2. Inappropriate /discriminatory cyber communication.

3. An open line of communication also means that children are encouraged to report back to parents about their online experience.

4. This is an important lesson: Teach children how to be kind online and on the appropriate use of the internet as a learning tool.

5. Never click an email link if you’re not sure if sender is someone from your school, as this can cause a “phishing” attack or “ransomware” attack on your device.

Health risks from extended phone or tablet use:

These days, children who are sometimes as young as 2 years old, are already exposed to prolong radio frequency radiation through the phones or tablets they watch videos from.

Experts says parents should be made aware of the risks that come with prolonged exposure to radio frequency radiation. A study was published in Frontiers in Public Health journal in 2019 [https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2019.00223/full] cited 3 large-scale carcinogenicity research on rodents exposed to levels of radio-frequency radiation (RFR) that mimic lifetime human exposures.

Here’s what researchers found: Significantly increased rates of Schwannomas and malignant gliomas, as well as chromosomal DNA damage in the subjects. “Of particular concern are the effects of RFR exposure on the developing brain in children,” the researchers wrote.

“Compared with an adult male, a cell phone held against the head of a child exposes deeper brain structures to greater radiation doses per unit volume,” it stated, adding: “and the young, thin skull's bone marrow absorbs a roughly 10-fold higher local dose.”

They also cited experimental and observational studies “suggesting that men who keep cell phones in their trouser pockets have significantly lower sperm counts and significantly impaired sperm motility and morphology, including mitochondrial DNA damage.”

The researchers recommended that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) should re-evaluate its 2011 classification of the human carcinogenicity of RFR. It also recommended that WHO should complete a systematic review of multiple other health effects.

“In the interim, current knowledge provides justification for governments, public health authorities, and physicians/allied health professionals to warn the population that having a cell phone next to the body is harmful, and to support measures to reduce all exposures to RFR.”

What authorities say:

Authorities in the UAE have urged parents too: be mindful of your children’s digital activity.

Gaming dangers

While social media does pose some risks for children, so do mobile games too. One survey shows that over 80 % of UAE residents are mobile gamers.

Mobile gamers in the UAE play an average of 20 to 40 minutes of video games a day, a survey on mobile gaming habits shows.

The survey made by AdColony EMEA in partnership with On Device Research, shows how the mobile gaming as an industry with a demographically diverse audience that continues to expand and grow in the region.

https://gulfnews.com/going-out/society/over-80-of-uae-residents-are-mobile-gamers-shows-survey-1.2228746

Hooked on games?

Some behavioral psychologists that mobile gaming is the modern world’s new opium, which brings both social and health dangers. Getting hooked on games has been heightened by the pandemic-induced quarantines.

https://gulfnews.com/world/caught-in-the-web-the-rise-and-rise-of-addictions-during-covid-19-and-ways-to-prevent-them-1.1597225779044

Challenge cults

Challenge cults, Blue Whale, etc: just the of the tip of the iceberg

Media reports have highlighted dangerous online games or apps that encourage children to do dangerous stunts, including suicide.

However, the games like Bluewhale (banned in most countries, including the UAE) that supposedly lure children to perform a series of dangerous tasks before ultimately committing suicide, are just an urban myth, claimed Mohammad Mustafa Saidalavi, the chief operating officer of Emirates Safer internet Society (Esafe).

“It’s a moral panic for an issue that doesn’t exist,” he said. “Yes, there are challenge cults that vulnerable children may get easily lured towards, but in terms of anyone committing suicide from these games, it’s a big no. Such reports may had been exaggerated.”

He says Blue Whale and Momo Challenge suicide games are distracting the media and society from real threats — including grooming, sexual abuse, cyber bullying and blackmail. He said all these need attention.

What is online grooming?

Child grooming is befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a child, and sometimes the family, to lower the child's inhibitions with the objective of sexual abuse.

Online grooming is where someone befriends a child online and builds up their trust with the intention of exploiting them and causing them harm. Harm caused by grooming can be sexual abuse, both in person and online, and exploitation to obtain sexually explicit images and videos of the child.

REMEMBER THIS:

Always remember to take great care with the personal photos you share online

Share with care

Pictures and information you share can be easily re-shared by others

They could remain online for a very long time

Child digital safety campaign

To address online safety concerns, UAE authorities launched the “Child Digital Safety” initiative in March 2018. The campaign, joint project of the Ministry of Interior and the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, was meant for children and students to raise awareness about online threats and challenges, and promotes a safe and constructive use of the internet.

The initiative also offered parents and educators solutions they can use to address these challenges and ensure the safety of their children and students.

Law on protection of children's data online:

Article 29 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, states: The telecommunications companies and internet service providers shall notify the competent authorities or the concerned entities of any child pornography materials being circulated through the social media sites and on the Internet and shall provide necessary information and data on the persons, entities or sites that circulate such material or intend to mislead the children. In addition, the Dubai Data Law (Law No. 26 of 2015 on the Organization of Dubai Data Publication and Sharing, PDF 250 KB) aims for data protection and privacy of all individuals, including that of children.

How to report child abuse in the UAE

You can report child abuse to MoI through the hotline number 116111 or through the MoI’s Child Protection Centre's website and the 'Hemayati' (Arabic for protect me) app (available on Android and iOS).

Other channels:

Al Ameen Service: 800 4888 (Within UAE). + 971 800 4888 (from outside State). @AlAmeenService. 050 856 6657.

Community Development Authority- CDA on hotline: 800988

EWAA Shelter for Women and Children on hotline: 8007283

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children on 800111

Child protection centre in Sharjah on toll-free helpline number 800 700.

Hemaya Foundation for Children and Women - Ajman on hotline: 800himaya (800446292)

Aman Centre for Women and Children through RAK Police – 07-2356666

Hotlines

Schoolchildren can use the hotline number 80051115 to communicate directly with Ministry of Education regarding any issue that may affect their learning process. Education specialists supervise the hotline.

Culture of safety at schools

Ministry of Education is an official trainer as per Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IoSH) which is the chartered body for health and safety professionals. The main target is to change students' behaviour towards health and safety, making it a part of their culture and if they encounter any danger, crisis, or a hazard they can deal with it smoothly.

Cyber blackmailing

With a spike in cyber blackmail numbers, the Dubai Police’s Al Ameen service and the UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) launched a campaign 2016 against cyber blackmail. The campaign aims to protect victims from blackmailing by chasing all criminals in all parts of the world, in addition to issuing requests to the Interpol to hunt these criminals wherever they are.

[Source: https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/forum/2016/Content/AgendaFiles/document/b60d7cab-abd5-4b8e-bcbc-eb3f8d46ff01/Cyber_Blackmail.pdf]

What is Cyber Blackmail?

The act of threatening to share information about a person to the public, their friends or family, unless a demand is met or money is paid.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CYBER BLACKMAIL

Causes for Cyber Blackmail

• Revealing private data

• Installing apps without reading the terms of use

• Insecure Practices

Revealing Private Data

• Attackers use personal data to choose their targets • i.e. Sharing the location with photos

• Anything you share on the Internet, will not be yours anymore • i.e. Saving Snapchat videos using third-party apps

• Don’t trust the other side, anything they say could be false • i.e. They could fake their identity

Not Reading the Terms of Use

• Some apps do things you might not have expected

Takeaways

Parents need to be aware of risks of digital technology use among their children and ways to curb them

The solution is a combination of factors: knowing the risks, working with authorities, implementing technology solutions and having an open communication with children

Some schools have adopted clear policies on digital safety for their pupils

A policy on safer use of technology should be part of the comprehensive guidance and advice to pupils, staff and all members of the school community.

Students are taught online safety as part of a broad and balanced curriculum, which includes lessons on staying safe online as part of the Personal, Social and Health Education syllabus as well as ‘Digital Challenges’ in the Moral Education Framework.

Parents may bring mobile phones onto the premises but may only take photographs during events such as plays, concerts or sporting events for personal use.

Parents should be reminded that the publications of such images (including on personal social networking sites even where access to the image may be limited) may be unlawful.