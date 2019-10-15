More than 40 artists to participate in free community initiative of Malhaar Centre

Dubai: Indian performers will offer a special Diwali treat for the visitors at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) Park in Dubai on Saturday evening.

The event is part of ‘Music in the Park’, a free community initiative of the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts which it developed in association with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in early 2019.

“Malhaar aims to bring best of Indian performing arts by involving the local community and showcasing their talent,” Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, said in a press release.

“Since this is the Year of Tolerance and so many nationalities coexist in the UAE, what is essentially our home away from home, we would like to blend the national theme of the country with music, dance, harmony and peace,” added Sikidar.

To celebrate the spirit of Diwali, artists will perform Hindustani music, Bollywood music and dance such as Odissi and Bharatanatyam to bring the festivities alive. Live painting by local artists will also add a different dimension to the celebrations.