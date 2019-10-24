Edible models of the Burj Al Arab and Atlantis Hotel on offer at temple

The model of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhbai-Dubai high way Photo Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Models of UAE landmarks made out of food will be part of Diwali celebrations held at the first Hindu temple being built in Abu Dhabi.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir will be hosting Diwali and Hindu New Year’s celebrations from 10.30am to 8pm on Friday, November 1, at the site of the temple, a press release announced on Thursday.

Open to all, the celebrations are an opportunity for all guests to appreciate Hindu tradition and culture.

Visitors will enjoy an exhibition commemorating the UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’, along with a variety of different cultural programmes, including devotional songs performed by prominent Indian communities.

A ‘Diwali Mela’, or fun fair, has been organised for children, where they will be able to play games and participate in activities that will teach them the significance of the festival.

A blood donation camp has also been organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, in keeping with the Diwali and Hindu New Year’s sentiments of giving thanks and expressing gratitude.

Diwali is referred to as the ‘Festival of Light’, celebrating the triumph of light over dark, good over evil, enlightenment

over ignorance and tolerance over prejudice. The day following Diwali marks the Hindu New Year, which is traditionally celebrated with annakut (‘a mountain of food’), in which hundreds of homemade vegetarian dishes will be offered to God in an elaborate, decorative display.

The Hindu New Year is a time of reflection, renewal and resolution.

Last year’s celebration organised by the temple saw more than 10,000 UAE residents attend and enjoy the annakut offering which included a model of the Burj Khalifa made from spaghetti and the Dubai Frame made out of biscuits and candy.

This year, visitors should keep a look out for models of the Burj Al Arab, Atlantis Hotel, the Aldar building, the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir, and other UAE landmarks, said the release.