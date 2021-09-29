Vanitaa Bhatia, co-founder of Divalicious Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrating its 10th anniversary with a more diverse and exciting lifestyle showcase, DIVAlicious returns to Dubai from September 30 to October 2 at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring a combination of high-end luxury designers as well as emerging affordable designers, the three-day exhibition introduces a new concept of luxury designers offering their collection at affordable prices – all items at the show are under Dh2,000.

The fashion and lifestyle exhibition caters to women, men and kids, featuring a wide range of fashion accessories, décor, gifting and edibles.

Vanitaa Bhatia, co-founder of DIVAlicious, tells more about the upcoming show.

Tell us a little about the journey of Divalicious.

DIVAlicious initially started with a small idea and this 10-year journey has been so fast that I can't imagine how we've completed this milestone. Our first exhibition was a small pop-up with 11 exhibitors, which had such a fabulous response. The next one had 25 exhibitors and from thereon there was no looking back.

DIVAlicious has prepared an aggressive schedule to move into global markets, says Vanitaa

The concept of exhibitions in Dubai was started with DIVAlicious, which was a challenge for getting people to accept that they could buy affordable fashion in Dubai instead of going back to their home country. Once people got acquainted, the brand started growing and spreading globally.

As Divalicious celebrates its 10th anniversary, what is going to be the unique highlights of the show this year?

DIVAlicious is known to be a big exhibition with something for everyone! For our 10th year we are ready for a 95-exhibitor exhibition with brands from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkatta, Bangalore, Pakistan and Dubai.

Each person coming in will be lured to buy something as we have festive wear, wedding attire, pret wear, accessories, fine jewels, gifting solution and festive decor.

As the world begins to open up after a long period of lull, thanks to Covid, what is the kind of footfall you expect at the Dubai event and what has been the response at your other exhibitions across the world?

We've done two exhibitions during the pandemic, both having tremendous footfalls. Now with the relaxation of regulations and cases lowered, people are willing to celebrate festivals and shop for the upcoming wedding season. Likewise we started our season with shows in India and we were thrilled with the purchasing and footfall.

What are your plans of the future?

We have introduced small, affordable pop-ups and luxury wedding shows in India. The plan is to continue this pace as things are opening up and the people are ready to shop. We also have planned an aggressive schedule to step back into our global markets as we have shoppers awaiting to attend DIVAlicious.