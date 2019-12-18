300 projects to be carried out in the capital, Al Ain, Al Dhafra under Ghadan 21

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Wednesday announced an ambitious Dh8 billion ‘For Abu Dhabi’ initiative, which will see enhancements being made across the emirate’s urban and nature sites.

The initiative falls under the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerator Programme – Ghadan 21 – and will see investments being made in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain with a total of 300 public enhancements, ranging from small to large-scale regenerations, set to be carried out.

Some of the public works in Abu Dhabi will include citywide public art projects, four signature parks, waterfront projects, the completion of a citywide cycle network, regeneration of several streets and 16 community parks, as the authorities look to make the capital one of the most liveable cities in the world.

“It is my honour to introduce For Abu Dhabi, an initiative that has been developed to achieve our mandate of making Abu Dhabi one of the most liveable cities in the world. By installing a diverse range of community-serving developments, we aim to create more opportunities for community members to better engage with one another and interact with their environment,” said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of DMT.

“We are excited to showcase the first phase of the initiative; as of fourth quarter 2019, DMT has awarded consultancy services to local and international designers for the regeneration of Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street and Hamdan Street, and 20 parks, to name a few of the projects that are progressing,” he added, also explaining that the DMT was in the process of procuring construction works which are due to start in the second quarter of 2020.

Al Ahbabi said some of the works would be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

“For Abu Dhabi will focus on enhancing the vibrancy of the city of Abu Dhabi through the addition of creative, colourful artworks, activating existing and new public spaces and providing a network for active recreation.

“Community members can start to experience and enjoy a variety of developments from first quarter 2020 when some of the smaller enhancements will be completed,” he added.

Al Ahbabi said that nature sites would also form a key part of the new regeneration, with the government of Abu Dhabi looking to make natures sites more open to the public.

“Embracing our natural environment is a key aspect to our long-term plans. DMT will be providing the community with newly accessible and enhanced nature sites, as well as innovative solutions to ensure that individuals can remain active, even during the warmer summer months,” he said.

Providing details for its works in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the DMT said projects in those regions would see a range of community-focused enhancements in areas such as public spaces, parks and waterfronts.

Al Ain city, Madinat Zayed, Mirfa, Al Sila and Delma will be some of the locations for investments, according to the DMT.

For Abu Dhabi: The highlights

-Dh8 billion total to be invested in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions

-Investments to enhance and improve both urban and nature sites across the emirate with the aim of making the capital among one of the most liveable cities in the world

-Public works will include waterfront spaces, parks, a citywide cycle network and art projects

-Regeneration works will include parks, multiple roads and nature sites

-First small scale works to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, with construction to be carried out throughout next year

-300 total public enhancements set to be carried out