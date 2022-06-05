Dubai: Emirates Draw is conducting a live draw on Sunday night, which could potentially see one lucky ticket holder walk home with Dh100,000,000.
The draw has two stages, guaranteed winners and a randomly chosen number. Seven ticket holders are set to win Dh77,777 each - these winners were announced at the beginning of the live stream. Later, a 7-digit number is randomly chosen.
The grand prize will be won by the ticket holder who can match all 7 digits of the number in the exact order from right to left.
Dh777,777 is the prize for the ticket number that has at least 6 matching digits in the exact order from right to left. There are also smaller prize amounts to be won for matching 5, 4, 3 or 2 digits with the randomly chosen number.