ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched a majlis or a dedicated office that will help the elderly and People of Determination process their legal matters conveniently. The majlis includes dedicated staff and is fully equipped to process all kinds of legal transactions at one location, saving customers the hassle of moving between departments. ADJD Under-Secretary Yousef Saeed Al Abri said that the new service is a continuation of the department’s initiatives to help facilitate services for senior citizens, and in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.