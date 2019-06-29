mage credit : RAK Police Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: A 31-year-old Asian man died after being hit by a vehicle here on Friday evening .

Captain Hamad Ali Al Shehhi, Director of the Investigation and Incident Planning Branch of the Traffic Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the victim was cycling when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Gulf national ran over him.

The police operations room was informed about the accident at 7.45pm. Police patrols and paramedics rushed to the scene but the man succumbed to his injuries. The body was transferred to hospital before being handed over to family members.

Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, appealed to all drivers to drive safely, especially during night time due to poor visibility.