Bangladeshi defendant spurned by former lover after he gave her Dh5,000 to marry him

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: PIxabay

Dubai

Dubai: A worker was sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing his former girlfriend after she refused a reconciliation, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi defendant, had earlier pleaded guilty to premeditated murder after he used a towel to suffocate her. The court additionally sentenced him to an extra six months for robbery and ordered for him to be deported after serving his sentence.

I liked her because she was so beautiful and I told her that I would give her Dh5,000 if she agreed to marry me. She said yes and I gave her the money and we exchanged numbers...Later she blocked me and I couldn’t stay in touch with her. - Defendant

Last November the defendant went to a massage parlour in Karama where he met and had sex with a woman from Bangladesh after she gave him a massage.

“I liked her because she was so beautiful and I told her that I would give her Dh5,000 if she agreed to marry me,” he said. “She said yes and I gave her the money and we exchanged numbers."

“We started chatting on WhatsApp and I was sending her phone credit. Once she wanted Dh2,000 because her mother was sick, so I paid her. Later she blocked me and I couldn’t stay in touch with her,” he added.

He then found out that she had started working in another massage parlour at a hotel in Karama.

He went in as a customer last December and entered the room with the victim.

“I told her that I had come to have sex with her and to restart our relationship, but she refused and insulted me,” he said.

After a heated argument, the defendant knocked her to the ground and suffocated her with a towel.