Man asked girl to follow him to the roof for hugs and kisses

The main facade of Dubai Courts building Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A worker has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing a Dubai student inside a lift, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

According to official records, the 16-year-old Pakistani girl was returning from her school in March of this year, when the incident happened at her residential building in Al Qusais.

“It was 3:40pm when I went to the building where I live. I saw him standing in the ground floor and he followed me into the lift. He put his hand on the lift door when I reached the second floor to block my way,” the student said in records.

The 40-year-old Indian defendant asked her to come with him to the roof-top but she pushed him away.

He touched her body inappropriately but she managed to get out the lift and went to her family’s apartment.

She alerted her father who managed to identify the man through CCTV images as the defendant was staying in the neighborhood.

An Emirati policeman who responded to the father’s call testified that police officers arrested the defendant who admitted to abusing the girl.

“The defendant said that he entered the lift behind the victim and touched her body asking her to go to the roof but she escaped,” the Emirati officer said.

During interrogation, the defendant told Dubai Public Prosecution that he planned to kiss and hug the girl when they go to the building’s roof.