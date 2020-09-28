Dubai: Two women were arrested in Dubai for recording and publishing a video online for a policeman while arresting a suspect, an official said on Monday.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai Police, said the women breached the privacy of a policeman on duty. The two women published the clip on social media platforms. They were identified and arrested by Dubai Police. “They violated the cyber crime law by breaching the privacy of a policeman on duty and publishing the clip online,” Brig Al Jallaf said in a statement.
See more
According to Dubai Police, the women may face jail for no less than six months and a fine between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 as per article 21 of UAE cybercrime law. “The law also stated that anyone who change or edit a picture or clip to defame or breaching privacy of a person, shall be punished with at least one year in jail, fine between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 or one of the punishments.”
Brig Al Jallaf, urged the public to respect the privacy of others and not to publish pictures of videos for others on social media platforms as well as not to record police security operation and circulate the recording.