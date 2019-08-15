Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for biting off the lip of her countrywoman after a heated argument, a Dubai court has heard.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian defendant was charged with physical assault after biting the other woman’s lip off and causing three per cent permanent disability, during the incident that happened in April this year. “We had an argument and she attacked me. She bit my lower lip and cut it off,” said the 38-year-old victim. The injured woman was moved to Rashid Hospital for treatment.