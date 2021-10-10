Dubai: Dubai Police have seized 500kg of cocaine worth more than Dh500 million in an operation titled ‘The Scorpion’.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, described the drug bust as the biggest of its kind in the region.
“Dubai Police focuses on cooperation with the world’s police departments and stands against drug trafficking,” said Lt Gen Al Merri.
Tip off
Dubai Police was tipped-off about an international gang that had managed to smuggle the drugs in a container at a sea port.
A suspect was kept under surveillance by Dubai Police before the force raided the place at zero hour.
On the move
Brigadier Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police, said the suspect had transferred the drugs to another emirate and stored it in a warehouse.
The suspect rented a car and bought tools to extract the drugs in order to sell cocaine inside the UAE.
Police raid
Dubai Police raided the place and arrested the suspect, who admitted possessing the drugs.
Colonel Khalid Bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the suspect has a criminal record in his country.
“He has confessed to the crime and was referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action,” said Col Bin Muwaiza.