Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 20 smart gates have been installed on Ras Al Khaimah roads to help police monitor traffic and enhance response time to any eventualities, officials announced on Sunday.
The gates are powered by Artificial Intelligence to enhance police response to emergencies.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, in partnership and cooperation with the Safe City Group, the developer of the project, announced the start of the installation of the smart gates on the main roads on the emirate.
This phase comes after the completion of the first phase of the project, which covered the installation of smart cameras for security and traffic monitoring and control.
Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, confirmed that this is part of the digital safe city system, in order to achieve the goals of the Ministry of Interior. He said 20 smart gates will be installed at the entrance and exit of the main roads in the emirate.
These smart gates are linked to the main operations room. The smart gate screens will be used to alert and educate road users about the weather conditions and road traffic conditions, in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and enable police to quickly respond to any emergencies.