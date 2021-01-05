Braille Image Credit: For illustrative purposes only

Sharjah: The UAE laws against family abuse will be translated into Braille for the first time. The Social Support Centre at Sharjah Police will launch the family abuse law document in Braille, the first of its kind in the country, for people with visual disabilities.

The laws offering protection against family abuse will be published in Braille for the first time as part of the nation’s mission to be more inclusive of different segments of society. The first copy of the document in Braille will be handed over to Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired in Sharjah. Colonel Mona Sorour, Director of the Social Support Centre at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the document provides information and tips to be followed by people with visual impairment during a family dispute.

The guide includes all the articles related to laws that offer protection against family abuse. “It gives people a clear understanding about the law in case of family abuse. By taking a few simple steps, you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies,” Col. Sorour said. The document has been prepared by Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired in Sharjah.