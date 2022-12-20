Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of a car mechanic who died at a workshop in Sharjah on Monday.
The Bangladeshi victim, who was aged 39, reportedly died after a car - whose driver the mechanic was guiding up a slope - fell on him.
The mechanic was standing near the car when the driver reportedly pressed on the accelerator. The car lunged forward and fell on the worker, causing his death. The police operations room received a call on Monday afternoon reporting the incident.
The victim’s body was transferred to hospital and later to the forensic laboratory for postmortem.
The police are questioning the shop’s owners, the driver of the car and witnesses to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The workshop is located in Industrial Area No. 3.