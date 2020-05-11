Men aged 20 and 30 charged with reckless driving, putting other people’s lives in danger

One of the vehicles used in the stunt driving incident. Image Credit: Supplied.

Ras Al Khaimah: Two Gulf motorists have been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah for driving recklessly and performing stunts on one of the emirate’s road.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police on Sunday night said the two men aged 20 and 30 were caught after a video went viral on social media. The video showed the young men drifting on the street and driving in a dangerous manner, posing risks to other road users.

The drivers were referred to the public prosecution for legal action and their four wheel drive vehicles impounded.

The suspects have been charged with reckless driving and putting other people’s lives in danger in addition to damaging public property.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned the public against the consequences of violating the law and turning vehicles into killing machines by driving them recklessly.

Al Shamel Police Station and the Traffic Control Department arrested the reckless drivers.

Immediately upon the received report, police investigated th eincident until they succeeded in identifying the motorists and arresting them. .

The incident file was referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures.

Police also advised the public to report traffic violations by calling the 24/7 central operations room at 999 or 901.

Stunt driving is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh2,000 and up to 23 black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.

The vehicle(s) involved shall also be impounded for 60 days,