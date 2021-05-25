The duo will be deported after serving their jail sentences, the court has ruled. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ajman: Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced an Arab man, identified as A.T., to three years in jail and fined him Dh20,000 for assaulting police officers and resisting them while they were carrying out their duties. His partner — also an Arab national, who has been identified as A.J. — has been sentenced to six months in jail on the same charges.

The duo will be deported after serving their jail sentences, the court ruled.

Ajman police were monitoring and investigating the issue of drug promotion and trade for some time, when they came to know about a person who used to keep narcotic substances at a specific place and then negotiate with drug addicts on social media. He used to send them pictures of the location where the narcotic substances would be kept hidden.

So one of the policemen approached him — the first suspect — and showed him his police ID and told him that he was a policeman. He then asked the suspect to disclose his identity, but the suspect refused to obey the instructions and instead resisted the policeman.

Meanwhile, a group of Arab men appeared at the spot and attacked the police officers who were present there, beating them up and insulting them, thereby helping the first accused to flee from the spot in the melee. Soon, the other attackers also fled from the spot.