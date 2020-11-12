Dubai: A Pakistani camel shepherd has been accused of stealing a camel worth Dh10,000 from his owner.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 40-year-old Emirati owner discovered a missing camel from his farm At Al Hibab area in Dubai. He communicated with people at the camels’ market and they told him that his camel was at the market in Al Marmoum area.
“I called Dubai Police and went to the camel market and arrested the suspect,” the Emirati owner said, according to official records. The camel was recovered and the defendant referred to prosecution.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 22-year-old Pakistani defendant with stealing the camel. A verdict is expected on December 21 while the defendant will remain under custody.