Major General Al Shamsi inaugurates the mobile media centre of Sharjah Police. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched a media mobile centre to effectively monitor emergency events in the emirate. The mobile centre is equipped with the latest electronic equipment to provide video material and live coverage effectively from incident sites to support decision-makers operating in the field.

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the move reflects the leadership’s endeavour to keep pace with the tremendous media boom that the world is witnessing, in spreading awareness and transmitting information to community members transparently. This emanates from Sharjah Police’s keenness to give the public the full facts when publishing any news or information pertaining to security, to prevent the spread of rumours, and to spread reassurance among members of society, especially with the spread of social media.

Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Brigadier Arif Hassan Hudeib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, along with a number of senior police officers, attended the ceremony.

Brigadier Hudeib explained that the centre is the first of its kind at the level of security agencies, and is dedicated to the media response related to on-site crises and major incidents, being an official source of transparent and accurate information for other media outlets and media professionals

He said that the centre serves as a significant link and field liaison between the police and media outlets’ audiences. “The centre operates according to standardised operational procedures provides audiovisual media information to customers of the Police media department, in response to major emergency notifications and situations that are reported and handled by the media,” adding that it also provides timely and prompt response to emergency media notifications. “The centre is operated by a highly skilled cadre of police personnel, who work together as one team while handling emergency media events,” he added.

The centre serves as a significant link and field liaison between the police and media outlets’ audiences. Image Credit: Supplied